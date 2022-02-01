Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.96. 204,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,668. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.01.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

