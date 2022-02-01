Trek Financial LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.79. 29,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average is $360.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.