Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRRSF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

