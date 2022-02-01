Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.31).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.87).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

