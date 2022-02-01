TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

