Truist Financial Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 235.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

