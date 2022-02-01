Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $206.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.83. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

