Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
