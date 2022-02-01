Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twin Disc stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Twin Disc worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

