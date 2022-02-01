Tycoon (TYC) Price Reaches $0.0375

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $205,717.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tycoon has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113377 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

