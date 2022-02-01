UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 22

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

