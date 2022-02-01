uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report sales of $17.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $73.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 219,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,257. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

