Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,857 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $13,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

