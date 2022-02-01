UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.79 ($19.99).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

