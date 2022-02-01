UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $1.08 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $458.85 or 0.01178719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00246822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007804 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,400 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

