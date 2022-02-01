UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of UniFirst worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

UNF opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $181.43 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

