United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

UBAB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

