United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Insurance were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

In related news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

