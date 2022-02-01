United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $128,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

