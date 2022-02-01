Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

NYSE:UTL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

