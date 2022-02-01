Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.