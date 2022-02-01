Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.35 million, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

