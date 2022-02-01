US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

FTDR opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

