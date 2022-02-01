US Bancorp DE Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

