US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,661 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 148.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 818,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.