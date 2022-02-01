USA Truck (USAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
USAK stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.