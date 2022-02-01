USA Truck (USAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USAK stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $167.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 26.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

