V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

