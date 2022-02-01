Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

VALN opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.