VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth $1,318,000.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

