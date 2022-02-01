Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 94,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $165.57 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.52.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

