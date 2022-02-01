Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

