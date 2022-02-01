Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.33

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 605,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

