Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.33

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
