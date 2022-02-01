Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.