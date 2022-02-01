Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average of $207.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.