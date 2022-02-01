VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $39.82 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. VerusCoin has a market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $23,229.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,614,173 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

