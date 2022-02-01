Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($7.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.26) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.52) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

VSVS traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 464.20 ($6.24). 170,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,225. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

