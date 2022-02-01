ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,860,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

