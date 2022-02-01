Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.180-$0.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.18-0.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.