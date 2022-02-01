Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $113,670 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

NYSE RBOT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

