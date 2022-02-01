Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,311 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,922,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 641,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

