Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 142 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,327.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,577.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,234.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

