Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

