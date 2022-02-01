Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 255.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $536.12 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.43.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

