Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

