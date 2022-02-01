Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.29% from the company’s previous close.

VIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

