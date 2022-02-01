Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.