Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,024,100.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.36. 12,243,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

