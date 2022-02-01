Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

VTSCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Vitesco Technologies Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.96.

Vitesco Technologies Group Company Profile

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.