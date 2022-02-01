Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.80 ($76.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.13 ($70.93).

VNA opened at €50.38 ($56.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($68.49).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

