VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $100,900.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $263.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.