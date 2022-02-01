W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 453 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.